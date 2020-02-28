Denison-Schleswig senior Cassidy Bradley and sophomore Trey Brotherton both were in competition at the Class 2A State Bowling Tournament on Tuesday at Cadillac XBC at Waterloo.
Bradley tied for 27th out of 51 participants in the girls’ portion with a 339 series after bowling games of 171 and 168, respectively.
Senior Kaitlyn Marovets of Cedar Rapids Xavier also bowled a 339 series with games of 144 and 195.
Senior Abigail Williams of Waterloo East was the individual champion in Class 2A with a two-game total of 493.
Williams fired individual games of 257 and 236.
West Delaware senior Lorna Niedert was runnerup to Williams with a 473 series, as she shot games of 228 and 245 on the day.
Waterloo East also won the girls’ team title in Class 2A with a total pin count of 3,058.
Keokuk was second at 2,957.
"Bradley had a tough time knocking pins down, as she hit the head pin every single shot except for one and would typically leave one or two pins," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Shelby
Brawner.
"She finished her high school career on a high note, though, bowling four strikes in a row to end game two," she added.
Brotherton finished 14th overall out of 50 total bowlers in the Class 2A boys’ portion with a 451 series after firing games of 206 and 245.
Senior Kaleb Anderson of Fort Dodge High shot games of 267 and 279 for a 546 series to claim the boys’ individual title in 2A by one pin over Cedar Rapids Xavier senior and defending individual champion Dale Weaver.
Weaver shot a 545 series with games of 289 and 256.
Fort Dodge High earned the 2A state team title with a total pin count of 3,303.
The Dodgers won the team title by four pins over second-place Urbandale, which finished at 3,299.
"Brotherton had a tougher time getting the pins to fall in game one more than game two," Brawner said.
"The range of boards he needed to throw over in order to get a strike was very small, which meant he needed to be very precise."
"He finally got into a rhythm during game two and bowled a total of eight strikes, including five in row in the middle of the game," Brawner remarked.
Final Team Standings
Girls
1. Waterloo East 3,058; 2. Keokuk 2,957; 3. West Delaware 2,777; 4. Le Mars 2,596; 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 2,580; 6. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 2,516; 7. Fort Dodge High 2,454; 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,420
Boys
1. Fort Dodge High 3,303; 2. Urbandale 3,299; 3. Ottumwa, 3289; 4. Western Dubuque 3,197; 5. Keokuk 3,185; 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 3,146; 7. Le Mars 3,054; 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 2,580
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.