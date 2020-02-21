The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys turned in a team score of 3,015 pins to place third at a Class 2A state-qualifying bowling tournament on Tuesday at Sweet 16 Lanes at Le Mars.
The Monarchs were led by sophomore Trey Brotherton, who shot a team-high 565 series with games of 269 and 296, respectively.
Brotherton was one strike away from bowling a perfect game in game two, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Shelby Brawner.
His 565 series was the best individual performance at Le Mars.
Brotherton’s effort qualified him for the Class 2A state tournament set for Tuesday, February 25, at Cadillac Lanes at Waterloo.
He will enter the state competition with the top individual effort among the qualifiers heading to Waterloo.
Tre Preston of Fort Dodge has the second-best series of 487.
Brotherton also posted a pair of school records, as he set a new single-game high of 296 and a new mark for a two-game series with his 565 effort.
The previous individual high game for D-S was held by Trey Brotherton’s brother, Quintin, while the previous record for a two-game series was held by Nick Miller.
Lucas Segebart carded a 402 series for D-S with games of 198 and 204.
He was followed by Kyle Segebart (189-179--368), Blake Polzin (182-183--365), Patrick Purdy (212, 152--364) and Jacob Miller (179-180--359).
Fort Dodge took first place as a team with 3,234 pins. Le Mars was second at 3,226.
Both Fort Dodge and Le Mars advanced to the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.