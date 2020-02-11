The Denison-Schleswig boys downed Sioux City East 3,010-2,573 in varsity boys’ bowling action on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
The win moved D-S to 8-2 in matches on the year.
Trey Brotherton paced D-S with a 468 series after shooting games of 255 and 213, respectively.
Brotherton opened game one with five consecutive strikes and ended the with five more for a total of 10.
The Monarchs had a total of 37 strikes in game one and 40 in game two.
Kyle Segebart tossed in a 435 series with games of 224 and 211.
Patrick Purdy carded a 412 series with games of 172 and 140. Jacob Miller finished with a 411 series with games of 178 and 233.
Blake Polzin tossed games of 198 and 191 for a 389 series, while Lucas Segebart finished with a 370 series after firing games of 160 and 210 for the Monarchs.
D-S led by 449 pins going into baker bowling and ended up winning by 437 pins.
The D-S junior varsity boys topped East, 2,434-2,289.
Harrison Dahm led D-S with a 387 series after shooting games of 164 and 223, respectively.
He was followed by Parker Bekkerus (209-150--359), Devin Fink (169-148--317), Derek Scheuring (133-172--305), Kaydon Schurke (147-102--249) and Aiden Meseck (127-117--244).
