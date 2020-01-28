Denison-Schleswig was a 2,841-2,611 winner over Clarinda in varsity boys’ bowling action on Thursday at Clarinda.
The win moved D-S to 6-1 overall in matches on the year.
Trey Brotherton paced D-S with a 454 series after shooting games of 208 and 246, respectively.
Jacob Miller carded a 429 series with games of 205 and 224.
He was followed by Lucas Segebart (180-204--384), Kyle Segebart (157-223--380), Blake Polzin (158-194--352) and Patrick Purdy (147-182--329).
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Clarinda, 2,386-1,563.
Kaydon Schurke led D-S with a 343 series.
