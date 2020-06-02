Ten 1,000-point scorers with numerous state tournament appearances to their credit highlight the first-ever Denison Bulletin and Review All-Decade Girls Basketball Team.
To be considered for the exclusive list, athletes had to have graduated between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons.
A total of 14 girls made the cut with six of them having been named to the Bulletin and Review’s All-Area first team three times during their high school careers.
Seven other girls were two-time honorees on the all-area first team during the decade.
IKM-Manning led the all-decade selections with five girls honored.
Ar-We-Va was next with four, followed by Denison-Schleswig with three, Boyer Valley and Charter Oak-Ute with one each.
Players selected are listed in order of their graduating class.
Melissa Greve, Ar-We-Va (2011)
Greve averaged 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game her senior season in leading Ar-We-Va to the Class 1A state tournament for the first time in 20 years.
Greve also drained a team-high 44 three-point baskets and was honored on the all-area first team for the second year in a row en route to being named the DBR’s player of the year.
The All-Western Valley Conference first-team selection was named to the six-member all-tournament team at the state tournament.
Earning first-team all-state recognition from the Des Moines Register and Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association and second-team all-state praise from the Iowa Newspaper Association, Greve finished her career with 1,229 points, good for fifth on the school’s all-time scoring chart.
Tember Schechinger, IKM-Manning (2012)
Schechinger had an outstanding career for IKM-Manning, leading the Wolves to the Class 2A state tournament in three of her four years in high school, including her senior year when she was named to the all-tournament team at the conclusion of the state tournament after scoring 32 points in two games.
Schechinger averaged 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.1 steals and 5.4 assists per game her senior season en route to being named the DBR’s player of the year.
Named to the Western Valley Conference South Division first team for the second straight year, she also was named a first-team all-stater by the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association, Iowa Newspaper Association and Des Moines Register.
She finished her high school career with 1,161 points and went onto play college basketball at Northwest Missouri State University at Maryville, Missouri.
Dani Kock, Ar-We-Va, (2012)
Kock of Ar-We-Va averaged 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds as a senior in guiding the Rockets to the state tournament in Class 1A for the second year in a row.
Kock, a two-time DBR all-area first-team selection, also led her senior season with 49 shot blocks, while finishing with 56 steals and 30 assists.
She was named to the Western Valley Conference South Division first team for the second consecutive year.
She also was named a first-team all-stater by the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association, while earning second-team all-state praise from the Iowa Newspaper Association and third-team all-state lauds from the Des Moines Register.
Kock finished her career with 1,052 points, good for seventh on the school’s all-time chart. She also left Ar-We-Va as the school’s all-time leader in rebounds for the Rockets.
Kaylee Blake, IKM-Manning (2013)
Blake averaged 17.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game as a senior in helping IKM-Manning advance to the Class 2A state tournament for the third straight year.
Honored on the all-area first team for the third time, she was recognized as the DBR player of the year after being named to the Western Valley Conference South Division first team for the third straight year, while also earning first-team all-state lauds from the Des Moines Register and Iowa Newspaper Association.
The IGCA also named Blake a first-team all-stater for the second straight year. She finished her career with 1,496 points and and went on to have an outstanding playing career at Briar Cliff University at Sioux City.
Paige Danner, Ar-We-Va (2014)
Danner helped Ar-We-Va reach the Class 1A state tournament three times in her four high school years, including her freshman season when the Rockets finished as the state runnerup.
Named to the all-area first team for the second straight year, Danner was named the DBR player of the year her senior season after averaging 22.0 points, 5.9 steals, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
She scored a school-record 505 points as a senior and still today is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,539 career points.
Danner was named a first-team all-state selection for the second time by the Iowa Newspaper Association, the Des Moines Register and the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association.
Danner played college basketball at Northwestern College at Orange City and was a member of two NAIA Division II National Tournament teams.
Kali Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (2015)
Rasmussen averaged 12.1 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior for an IKM-Manning team that won 23 of 25 games and advanced to the state tournament in Class 2A.
Named to the all-area first team for the second straight year, Rasmussen sank a team-high 68 three-points shooting 35 percent from that range as a senior.
She drained 251 three-point shots in her career, including 82 alone as a sophomore.
Recognized as an All-Western Iowa first-team selection, Rasmussen continued her basketball career at Simpson College at Indianola.
She finished her high school career with 1,037 points.
Morgan Muhlbauer, IKM-Manning (2015)
Muhlbauer was a dominating force her senior season for IKM-Manning, averaging 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for a Wolves’ outfit that won the Western Iowa Conference with a perfect 18-0 record and advanced to the state tournament in Class 2A.
Muhlbauer earned a spot on the all-area first-team for the third straight year and was named the DBR player of the year for her play.
She netted a career-high 38 points in a regional semifinal win over Treynor as a senior. She also was named to the Western Iowa Conference first team and was a second-team all-state selection by both the Iowa Newspaper Association and Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association.
Muhlbauer finished her high school career with 1,351 points and continued her playing days at Buena Vista University at Storm Lake.
Emilee Meadows, Charter Oak-Ute, (2016)
Meadows emerged as Charter Oak-Ute’s most verstatile player with her ability to play inside and outside.
Meadows led the Lady Bobcats her senior season averaging 10.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game to go with a total of 22 shot blocks.
She also finished among the team leaders with 44 steals and 36 assists during her final season.
Meadows was named to the all-area first team two after her junior and seniors seasons. She finished her career with 595 total points.
Jacque Ingram, Denison-Schleswig (2017)
Ingram was a strong post player for Denison-Schleswig.
As a senior, the 5-11 Ingram led the Monarchs in scoring at 11.7 points per game and rebounding at 7.0 boards per contest. She also was number one on the team with 21 shot blocks.
She hit 63.7 percent from the field as a senior and showed that she can also pass the ball by dishing out 33 assists en route to being honored on the Hawkeye 10 Conference second team.
Ingram was honored as an all-area selection three times in her career, including landing spots on the first team after her junior and senior seasons.
She finished her career with 816 total points and 611 rebounds, including 409 defensive.
Erin Weber, Boyer Valley (2018)
Weber as a senior led Boyer Valley to one its best basketball seasons in school history, as the Lady Bulldogs won 20 of 23 games and got to within one game of the state tournament in Class 1A.
Weber averaged 13.0 points and sank a team-high 45 three-point baskets, while also accumulating 55 assists and 45 steals for a BV club that tied with Exira/EH-K for first place in the Rolling Valley Conference.
She was a four-time all-area selection, including earning a position on the first team after her final three years of eligibility.
Weber was named to the RVC first team three times and was a first-team all-state selection by the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Assocation after her senior season.
Weber finished her outstanding career with 1,241 total points.
Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (2018)
Rasmussen was the floor general for IKM-Manning during her high school career.
As a senior, the Wolves won 18 games and got to within one game of the state tournament in Class 2A after the daughter of head coach Gene Rasmussen averaged a team-high 15.0 points per game, while also averaging 5.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 steals per contest.
She drained a team-high 60 three-point baskets and finished among the Class 2A leaders with 132 steals during her final season.
Named to the all-area teams four times and a first-team selection in her final three seasons, Rasmussen was honored as the DBR player of the year after her senior campaign.
Rasmussen was recognized on the Western Iowa Conference first team as a senior, while also earning third-team all-state praise from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association.
She finished high school career with 1,299 points and went on to play college basketball at Simpson College at Indianola.
Sarah Heilesen, Denison-Schleswig (2019)
Heilesen as a senior played a vital role as a post player for a Denison-Schleswig team that won 20 of 23 games and advanced to the state tournament in Class 4A.
Heilesen averaged 13.0 points and 5.9 rebounds her final season to go with 35 assists, 28 steals and 17 blocks en route to being named to the Hawkeye 10 Conference second team.
She was honored on the all-area teams three times in her career, including earning a spot on the first team after her junior season.
Heilesen finished her career at DHS with 692 points.
Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va (2019)
Danner had a stellar career at Ar-We-Va in the three years that she performed on the court.
As a senior, Danner averaged a double-double by scoring 21.4 points and pulling down 10.6 rebounds per game in leading the Rockets to 15 wins and to within two games of the state tournament in Class 1A.
She also led her team as a senior with 58 three-point baskets, 118 steals, 109 assists and 34 shot blocks.
Danner was named to the all-area teams three times in her career, including being placed on the first team after her freshman, junior and senior seasons.
Danner played in only two-plus games as a sophomore after suffering a torn ACL just three games into her second season on the floor.
As a freshman, Danner was named the DBR player of the year. She shared that honor with Denison-Schleswig’s Alex Mohr as a senior.
A two-time All-Rolling Valley Conference first-teamer, Danner was named a first-team all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association for the second time after her senior season, while also being named to the all-state first team by the Des Moines Register that year.
Danner finished her high school career with 1,429 points, good for third on the school’s all-time chart. She will begin her sophomore year in college this fall as a member of the Northwestern College women’s basketball team at Orange City.
Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig (2019)
Mohr will go down as one of the best to ever wear the Monarch uniform, according to her high school basketball coach Adam Mich.
Mohr had an outstanding four-year career for Denison-Schleswig, leading the Monarchs to a 20-win season as a senior and an appearance in the Class 4A state tournament.
Standing just five-foot, three-inches tall, Mohr played big on the court, doing whatever she had to do to make her team successful from her point guard position.
As a senior, Mohr averaged 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds, while dishing out 118 assists with 63 steals and 24 three-point buckets to her credit en route to being a Hawkeye 10 Conference unanimous first-team selection.
Mohr was a four-time all-area selection and was recognized as the DBR player of the year after her sophomore campaign in 2017. She was the all-area co-player of the year with Ar-We-Va’s Emilee Danner as a senior.
She named a first-team all-state pick as a senior by both the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls’ Coaches Asociation.
Mohr ended her career among the school leaders in several categories and left the playing court with 970 career points to her credit, good for fifth on the all-time chart.
