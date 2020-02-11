The Boyer Valley girls and boys picked up Rolling Valley Conference victories over West Harrison on Friday night at Mondamin.
In game one, the BV girls snapped a two-game losing streak with a 66-50 victory.
Then in the nightcap, Shane Reineke’s BV club claimed the RVC title outright with a 50-38 triumph over the host Hawkeyes.
Girls’ results
With Friday’s 15-point win, Larry Neilsen’s BV squad improved to 10-5 in the RVC and 11-9 overall.
The Lady Bulldogs led 32-20 at halftime and 42-30 going into the fourth.
Four girls reached double figures for BV, led by Katelyn Neilsen, who scored 18 points with five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
She scored 13 of her 18 points in the first half.
Leah Cooper added 11 points, six assists, five boards and four steals.
Taylor Klein also had 11 points with seven boards, while Marie Hanigan finished with 10 points and four boards.
Talia Burkhart also had nine points, three boards and two steals for the Lady Bulldogs.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 12-point triumph extended BV’s win streak to 17 games, as the Bulldogs clinched the RVC championship in going to 14-1 in the league with one conference game remaining.
The win moved BV to 17-1 overall.
BV actually trailed West Harrison 22-19 at halftime. The Bulldogs then outscored the Hawkeyes 13-10 in the third to force a 32-32 tie going into the fourth.
It was all BV in the final quarter, as the Bulldogs outscored the hosts 18-6 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Lucas Berens poured in 24 points to lead BV, adding six boards and three shot blocks.
Dylan Berens chipped in with 11 points, seven boards and three steals.
Gavin Reineke tossed in seven points with two boards. Kyle Hast had five points and two boards, while Jaidan Ten Eyck wound up with three points, five steals, four assists and two boards.
