The Boyer Valley boys improved to 2-0 overall on Thursday night with a 10-6 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Elk Horn.
Kyle Hast went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored to lead BV’s attack.
Clay Roberts also went 1-for-1 with one RBI.
Jaidan Ten Eyck, Dylan Berens each had singles, while Mike Heffernan doubled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
Hunter Soma threw four innings for the win, as he gave up six runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Hast also tossed three innings for BV, yielding just one hit.
