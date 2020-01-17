The CAM girls and Boyer Valley boys were winners in Rolling Valley Conference basketball play between the two schools on Tuesday night at Anita.
In game one, Larry Neilsen’s BV squad led by seven after three quarters, but was outscored 24-12 over the final eight minutes in a 64-59 loss to the host Cougars.
In game two, the BV boys avenged their only loss on the season with a hard-fought 60-59 victory on the Cougars’ home floor.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s five-point loss dropped BV to 5-3 in the RVC and 6-5 overall, as the Lady Bulldogs fell to CAM for the second time this season after a 56-46 setback back on December 3 at Dunlap.
Up two at halftime at 24-22, BV led 47-40 headed into the fourth.
With the lead faltering, BV still led 56-55 with three minutes remaining, but was outscored 9-3 the rest of the way.
Leah Cooper paced the BV girls with a double-double performance of 17 points and 12 rebounds with three steals.
Talia Burkhart also had a double-double effort of 16 points and 10 boards with two assists.
Katelyn Neilsen added 15 points, three boards, three assists and three steals.
Taylor Klein also had six points and 10 boards for the Lady Bulldogs, which also got four points and six boards from Marie Hanigan.
CAM’s Sammi Jahde led all scorers in the game with 24 points. She sank three of her five three-point baskets and scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half.
Boys’ results
Make it nine wins in a row for the BV boys, as the Bulldogs improved to 7-1 in the RVC and 9-1 overall.
It was the second meeting of the season between BV and CAM with each club picking up one-point victories on their home courts.
CAM won 44-43 in BV’s season opener back on Dec. 3 at Dunlap.
The game was tied at 56-56 with one minute remaining.
With possession of the ball, BV ran the clock down to 15 seconds when a CAM foul on Gavin Reineke was followed by a technical called on one of CAM’s players.
Reineke converted 3-of-4 free throws to give his team a 59-56 lead.
Seconds later, BV’s Jaidan Ten Eyck was fouled and made 1-of-2 at the line to make it 60-56.
According to Boyer Valley coach Shane Reineke, a CAM player drained a double-clutch, three-point basket from the top of the key at the buzzer to end the game.
"The CAM player tried drawing a foul on the play, but there was no whistle and we were able to escape with the win," Reineke said.
"It was a heck of a shot by the CAM kid. I was looking around and waiting to hear if I heard a whistle. Thankfully, there was no whistle," the Bulldog boss added.
"It was a great win and a very gutsy performance by our guys," remarked Reineke, whose team played without Dylan Berens due to illness.
"We also had two or three other players just getting back from being sick, so it was a very determined effort. Guys like Trevor Malone, Lucas Berens, Kyle Hast, Drew Volkmann and Adam Puck really stepped up tonight," Reineke said.
Down 12-9 after one quarter, BV led 30-24 at halftime and 45-40 after three quarters.
Gavin Reineke hit 7-of-8 free throws and scored 19 points to lead BV.
Lucas Berens added 11 points, five boards, two assists and two steals.
Volkmann contributed eight points and three boards. Malone tallied six points with five boards, three assists and two shot blocks.
Hast also had six points with four boards and two assists.
Puck finished with six points on two, three-point baskets. Ten Eyck also wound up with four points, six assists and two steals.
BV was 14-18 at the free throw line on the night and converted eight, three-point baskets with Reineke, Volkmann and Hast joining Puck with two makes from that range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.