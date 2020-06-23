The Boyer Valley boys remained unbeated on the young season with a 10-2 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Glidden-Ralston on Friday night at Dunlap.
BV improved to 3-0 in the RVC and overall on the year.
Jaidan Ten Eyck went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored.
Kyle Hast was 2-for-3 with two doubles and one run. Dylan Berens went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Sam Lantz also was 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run.
Adam Puck finished 1-for-4 with one RBI and Michael Heffernan was 1-for-4 with one run.
Adam Puck and Jesse Soma both saw time on the hill for BV.
Puck threw two innings, allowing one run on two hits with two Ks and two walks.
Soma tossed five innings, yielding one run on two hits with eight Ks and one walk.
