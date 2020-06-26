Boyer Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning on Monday night, as the Bulldog boys remained perfect on the young season with a 3-2 victory over Ar-We-Va at Dunlap.
The win moved BV to 4-0 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall, while the loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-3 in the conference and overall.
The game was scoreless through four innings.
Ar-We-Va took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth after Will Ragaller doubled to lead off the inning and eventually scored on a basesloaded walk to Dalton Ehlers.
It stayed that way until BV tied it with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Jesse Soma led off with a double and eventually came around to score on a two-out double off the bat of pinch-hitter Ethan Hanigan to force extra innings.
Ar-We-Va plated the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, as Ehlers was hit by a pitch to start the inning. He reached third on a pair of BV errors and scored on an infield single by Luke Smith to put the Rockets up 2-1.
In BV’s 10th, Hunter Soma led off with a walk and eventually scored to tie it at 2-2. Then with two outs and runners on second and third, Jesse Soma blasted a shot over Ar-We-Va right fielder Jeffrey Molina scoring Jaidan Ten Eyck with the winning run.
Jesse Soma finished 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run for the winners.
Ten Eyck also went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run.
Adam Puck was 1-for-4. Kyle Hast went 1-for-5, while Sam Lantz was 1-for-2 and Hanigan 1-for-1 with his two-out double to send the game to extra innings.
Hast opened on the hill for BV and threw into the eighth, as he allowed one run on five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Jesse Soma threw the final two-plus innings, yielding one run on one hit with three Ks and one walk.
For Ar-We-Va, Ragaller went 3-for-5 with a double and one run. Cooper Kock and Conner Kirsch both finished 1-for-5.
Kock started on the mound for Ar-We-Va and six and two-thirds innings. He gave up two runs on two hits, struck out six and walked two.
Ragaller then tossed two-plus innings in relief, yielding one ru on six hits with seven Ks to his credit and two walks.
