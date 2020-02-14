Boyer Valley and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton split in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Monday night at Elk Horn.
In game one, the host Exira/EH-K girls opened up a 20-point lead after the third quarter en route to a 61-40 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV club.
In the nightcap, the BV boys outscored Exira/EH-K 32-16 in the second half, as the Bulldogs rolled to a 54-33 triumph over the host Spartans.
Girls’ results
Monday’s contest was the final regular season game for BV, as the Lady Bulldogs finished 10-6 in the RVC and 11-10 overall.
Exira/EH-K, champions of the RVC, led 34-21 at halftime and 51-31 going into the fourth quarter on Monday night.
Leah Cooper paced BV with 13 points to go with eight rebounds and three steals.
Taylor Klein added nine points, eight boards and two assists. Katelyn Neilsen chipped in with six points, four assists, three boards and two steals.
Talia Burkhart also had five points, nine boards and three steals for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 32 times in the defeat.
The BV girls hosted Woodbine in a Class 1A regional contest on Thursday night at Dunlap.
Boys’ results
The BV boys extended their win streak to 18 games with Monday’s 21-point victory, as the Bulldogs wrapped up RVC play at 15-l, while improving to 18-1 overall on the season.
BV won 15 consecutive RVC games after a 44-43 loss to CAM in the team’s regular season opener back on December 3 at Anita.
The Bulldogs avenged the loss with their own one-point victory over CAM on Jan. 14 at Dunlap.
In Monday’s game, BV led by five at halftime at 22-17 and by 10 after three quarters at 30-20.
BV then outscored Exira/EH-K 24-13 over the final eight minutes to win going away.
Dylan Berens paced the BV boys with 22 points, adding nine boards and two assists.
Gavin Reineke tossed in 11 points with five steals, two boards and two assists.
Jaidan Ten Eyck had eight points, seven assists, five boards and four steals.
Lucas Berens finished with seven points, seven boards and two shot blocks, while Adam Puck had four points, three assists and two steals.
