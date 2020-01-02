The Boyer Valley girls and boys will enter the Christmas break on winning streaks, as the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs were winners over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday night at Dunlap.
In a low-scoring girls’ contest, Larry Neilsen’s BV club picked up a 25-21 victory.
In the nightcap, Shane Reineke’s BV outfit clamped down defensively in a 47-24 triumph over the visiting Crusaders.
Girls’ results
The BV girls head into the holiday break winners of two in a row, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 3-2 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 4-3 overall with the win.
BV led 13-6 at halftime and 16-13 after three quarters.
Katelyn Neilsen scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals for BV.
Talia Burkhart added seven points and two steals. Marie Hanigan chipped in with four points, three boards, three assists and two steals.
Taylor Klein also had three points and four boards for the Lady Bulldogs, which won despite hitting only 8-of-22 free throw attempts.
Boys’ results
The BV boys remained hot, as the Bulldogs won their fifth consecutive game and will head into the break 4-1 in conference play and 5-1 overall.
BV raced out to a 15-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the winners led 27-10 at halftime and 37-14 after three quarters.
Lucas Berens led BV with 18 points, adding three boards, two assists, two steals and two shot blocks.
Gavin Reineke tossed in 11 points with three assists and four steals.
Dylan Berens had nine points and nine boards, while Jaidan Ten Eyck finished with six points, seven assists and four boards for the hosts.
Trevor Malone also had three points, three boards, two assists and two blocks.
