The Boyer Valley girls dropped a tight one and the boys extended their winning streak, as the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs split a pair of nonconference games with Audubon on Monday night at Dunlap.
In game one, the BV girls rallied in the fourth, but just came up short in a 63-60 loss.
In the nightcap, Shane Reinke’s BV club raced out to a 33-15 halftime lead en route to picking up a 65-41 triumph over the visiting Wheelers.
Girls’ results
Monday’s three-point loss snapped a three-game win streak for BV, which fell to 5-4 overall on the year.
BV led 32-31 at halftime, but was outscored 16-6 in the third quarter to trail 47-38 going into the fourth.
Down 56-42 with five minutes remaining, Larry Neilsen’s BV club then went on a 15-3 run over the next four minutes to cut Audubon’s lead to 59-57, but just couldn’t finish the rally.
Taylor Klein led BV’s attack with a double-double effort of 21 points and 10 rebounds. She scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half.
Talia Burkhart added 12 points (10 in first half) and two boards.
Leah Cooper chipped in with 10 points, five boards and five assists.
Katelyn Neilsen drained three, three-point baskets in the second half for nine points.
Marie Hanigan also had eight points, seven boards, three assists and two steals.
Boys’ results
The BV boys won their seventh consecutive game on Monday night, as the Bulldogs improved to 7-1 overall on the year.
The 18-point lead at halftime was the difference for BV, as the Bulldogs held a slim 32-26 scoring advantage in the second half.
Gavin Reineke paced BV with 23 points, adding four boards and two assists.
Lucas Berens followed with 17 points, six boards and two shot blocks.
Trevor Malone had seven points, eight boards and three steals.
Dylan Berens had seven points and five boards, while Kyle Hast finished with seven points, seven boards and two steals as well.
Jaidan Ten Eyck also finished with four points and eight assists for the Bulldogs.
