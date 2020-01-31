The Boyer Valley girls and boys were victorious over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Dunlap.
In the opener, Larry Neilsen’s BV club earned its second victory over Woodbine this season with a 46-42 triumph at home.
In game two, the BV boys outscored Woodbine 43-21 over the final three quarters en route to a 56-33 victory over the visiting Tigers.
Girls’ results
With Tuesday’s four-point win, the BV girls moved to 7-4 in RVC play and 8-7 overall on the season.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed by one at halftime at 21-20, but outscored the Tigers 12-8 in the third quarter to take a slim 32-29 lead into the fourth.
Taylor Klein led BV’s attack with a double-double effort of 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with four steals.
Katelyn Neilsen added 11 points, three boards and two steals.
Leah Cooper also netted eight points and a whopping 19 boards to go with five steals and three assists.
Talia Burkhart also had eight points and six boards for the Lady Bulldogs.
Boys’ results
The BV boys kept their win streak alive, as the Bulldogs won number 13 in a row on Tuesday night, as Shane Reineke’s club improved to 10-1 in the RVC and 13-1 overall on the season.
BV led just 13-12 after one quarter and 21-18 at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 21-11 in the third to take a 42-29 lead into the fourth.
A 14-4 scoring advantage for BV over the final eight minutes allowed the Bulldogs to win going away and defeat Woodbine for the second time this season, following up a 42-36 victory back on December 17 at Woodbine.
Dylan Berens paced BV with 20 points to go with four boards and two assists.
Lucas Berens tallied a double-double with 11 points and 16 boards, adding three boards and two steals.
Jaidan Ten Eyck also contributed 12 points and four boards. Gavin Reineke netted seven points with three boards and two steals.
Trevor Malone finished with four points, while Kyle Hast had two points with three boards and two assists for the winners.
