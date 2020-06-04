The Boyer Valley girls’ golf teams from 2003 to 2007 were not only among the best small-school squads in western Iowa, but proved to rank among Iowa’s top progams with a run of five consecutive trips to the state tournament in Class 1A during that time period.
Boyer Valley’s 2004 squad, which returned all six individuals from the the 2003 state-qualifying team, capped off the year by claiming the Class 1A state championship by a ridiculous 25-stroke advantage over runnerup Coon Rapid-Bayard in action at the Jester Park Golf Course at Granger.
Boyer Valley’s winning total was 760 (387-373) over the two days of competition. CR-B finished a distant second with a team total of 785.
BV’s golf championship in 2004 to this day is the lone state title in any sport for the school.
The BV girls were led by then-sophomore Rachel Hanigan, who fired a pair of 85s to finish second in the individual standings with a 170 total.
SCMT’s Amber Janeka won the 1A individual title that year with a two-day total of 161 (83-78).
Other members of BV’s championship team in 2004 were seniors Sarah Hanigan and Ashley Nemitz and juniors Annie Nelsen, Amanda Heffernan and Ashley Gotto.
Sarah Hanigan, Rachel’s older sister, finished ninth overall with a two-day total of 186 (96-90). Nemitz, meanwhile, tallied a two-day total of 194 (95-99).
Nelsen shot a 215 (111-104) total over the two days. Heffernan carded a two-day total of 219 (120-99) and Gotto had days of 122 and 125 for a 247 total for the Lady Bulldogs.
Leading by only eight strokes after day one of the state tournament, BV trimmed 15 strokes from its team score the previous day en route to the championship.
"Going into the 2004 season, I knew we had a shot at being a pretty good team with everybody back. I mean, we had one of the state’s best golfers in Rachel Hanigan and a bunch of other girls who just loved to play the sport," commented Boyer Valley head coach Larry Neilsen.
"It really was a culmination of a two-year process. The girls worked extremely hard improving their individual games and it just all came together in 2004," he added.
Neilsen remembers feeling pretty confident going into the state tournament in 2004.
"I knew we had a good team. When looking at the other regional champions and their totals, I really thought we might have a chance to win the whole thing. Of course, you never mention that to the girls, but we went in with a lot of confidence," Neilsen remarked.
"It was exciting for the girls and for me. At the time, I don’t think they really understood what it truly meant that it was the school’s first-ever state championship in any sport. They were state champions and they celebrated."
"The girls put in a lot of hard work and it was gratifying as a coach to see their hard work pay off with a state title," Neilsen said.
Neilsen added how happy he was for the team’s two seniors in Sarah Hanigan and Nemitz.
"They were great. They were two of the finest girls I’ve ever coached in any sport," Neilsen said.
Rachel Hanigan was named the co-player of the year in Class 1A after leading her team to the state title.
BV’s 2005 team would return to the state tournament with Rachel Hanigan, Heffernan, Nelsen and Gotto leading the way.
Other members of the team were Emily Melby and Ann Baldwin.
The Lady Bulldogs finished third overall in the final team standings with a two-day total of 729.
Algona Garrigan won the state title with a two-day total of 698.
BV and BGM, Brooklyn actually tied for second with 729 totals, but BGM earned runnerup status based on the tiebreaker of the team’s fifth-place individual score.
BV’s 729 total was 31 strokes better than the same group of Lady Bulldogs shot in 2003.
After placing second individually as a sophomore, Rachel Hanigan would stand alone at the top as a junior, capping off her third straight trip to the state tournament with an individual title to go with her school’s team title from the previous season.
Rachel Hanigan earned medalist honors with a two-day total of 153 (75-78). Her rounds were the best she ever shot at the state tournament.
She won the individual title by 10 strokes over BCLUW’s Katie Vaux.
Her 153 total was nine strokes better than the Class 2A medalist and only one shot off the Class 3A champion’s total of 152.
"It was really gratifying to win the state individual title, but at the same time, winning the state title as a team in 2004 was even more satisfying," commented Rachel Hanigan.
"Don’t get me wrong, I was very excited to win the individual title. It’s something I’ve always wanted, but being able to celebrate a team championship with my friends was something special," she added.
Rachel Hanigan said that she just remembers the healthy competition between the girls during that time period.
"We had a very cohesive team. We were very supportive of one another and we just had a lot of fun playing together," noted Rachel Hanigan, who as a senior at BV played on the school’s 2006 state-qualifying team that placed fifth in Class 1A.
Rachel Hanigan went on to play golf at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and South Dakota State University at Brookings, South Dakota.
"Competing in golf at Nebraska was at a whole new level. It’s a grind with a heavy travel schedule," commented Rachel Hanigan, who redshirted her freshman year with the Cornhuskers.
She spent two-plus years at Nebraska before moving to SDSU for a year and a half.
"Nebraska just had a lot of turnover in the program when I was there, so I just thought it was best for me to move on. I was never the best on the team at either school, but the talent level was just amazing. I made a lot of great friends at Nebraska and I’ll always be a Cornhusker," remarked Rachel Hanigan, who was supposed to graduate from Nebraska on May 9 with a Master’s Degree in Engineering Management.
Rachel Hanigan said that she’ll always cherish her time at Boyer Valley.
"We just had so much fun. The girls were great to play with, but we enjoyed each other so much more off the course. It was just a fun time in my life," stated Rachel Hanigan, now 32 years old and working from home as a regional engineer for Waste Connections in the Oklahoma City area.
Neilsen said that Rachel Hanigan was right up there with the best golfers in the state.
"She didn’t swing like any girl that I ever watched. She hit the snot out of the ball. Her strength was that she just loved the game and loved to be on the course. She loved practicing her skills and felt most home when on the golf course," Neilsen said.
Sarah Hanigan played on BV’s state tournament teams in 2003 as a junior and her graduation year in 2004.
"What I remember most about those teams was just how close we were and just how much fun we had playing together," commented Sarah Hanigan.
"Most of us had played together for so long. It was really fun to enjoy the final outcome of winning state championship with that group of girls," she added.
Sarah Hanigan remembers the team entering the state tournament with a lot of confidence in 2004.
"We weren’t over confident, but we knew we had a good chance to win it all. It was just a matter of executing our normal games and then having girls step up. We definitely had some girls step up," Sarah Hanigan stated.
"I remember just being so excited when we won the state title. We were so focused. It was awesome to see our hard work we put in pay off," noted Sarah Hanigan, who said winning a state title with her sister made it that more special.
"We grew up together playing on the same sports teams. I always recognized that she was the better golfer than me and that’s just how it was, but we had a lot of laughs and fun together. It made us a lot closer being able to share in the activities we did," noted Sarah Hanigan, who currently lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
She is a clinical pharmacist in cardiology and anticoagulation and serves as an adjunct clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan.
Ashley Nemitz played on the same state tournament teams with fellow-classmate Sarah Hanigan in 2003 and 2004.
"I just remember how the 2004 team clicked and determined to get back to the state tournament after going in 2003," commented Nemitz, now Ashley Patterson after her marriage to Brian Patterson in April, 2018.
"We wanted a medal so bad. We just had it in our minds that we were going to get it done and we accomplished our goal," she added.
Patterson said the one thing she remembers the most after winning the state title was how the people back home honored the girls.
"I remember they had a parade for us. That was pretty cool. It was so long ago, though, that I don’t remember a lot from that time."
"I do remember that it was great to win a state title as a senior. That was something that I worked toward all four years in high school," noted Patterson, who works as a business manager at the same construction company that her husand is the CFO at.
Brian and Ashley reside in Waukee with their son, Brooks, 10 months.
Rachel Hanigan, Sarah Hanigan and Patterson all had praise for Neilsen as their head coach.
"Neilsen kept us motivated in working toward the same goal. He put in a lot of thankless hours, so it was a testament to him that enabled to be as successful as we were," Rachel Hanigan said.
"Neilsen was very good at keeping us grounded and focused. He was our greatest supporter and I’ll never forget that," Sarah Hanigan said.
"Neilsen was a great coach. His main goal was to help us succeed and get better. He used a lot of resources and was such a dedicated coach," Patterson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.