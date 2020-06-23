Boyer Valley suffered a tough 12-11 loss to Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference softball action on Friday at Dow City.
The setback dropped BV to 0-3 in the RVC and overall on the season.
Marie Hanigan went 1-for-4 with two runs scored for BV.
Taylor Klein was 1-for-3, as was Kylie Petersen for the hosts.
Alexia Miller finished 1-for-2 and Kenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-1 in the loss.
Nicole Behrendt threw four and two-thirds innings, allowing 12 runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and seven walks.
Dumbaugh also threw two and one-third, yielding just one hit with three Ks and one walk for the Lady Bulldogs.
