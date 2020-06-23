Boyer Valley lost a 9-4 decision to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in varsity softball action on Thursday at Kimballton.
The loss dropped BV to 0-2 on the young season.
The Lady Bulldogs had seven hits, led by Leah Cooper, who went 2-for-4 with a triple and one run scored.
Jaci Petersen was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in for the Lady Bulldogs.
Talia Burkhart went 1-for-2 with one run and two stolen bases. Alexia Miller was 1-for-3 with a double.
Kylie Petersen also went 1-for-4 with one run.
Nicole Behrendt suffered the pitching loss, as she gave up nine runs on only two hits with one strikeout and four walks.
