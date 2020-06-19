Boyer Valley lost a 7-3 decision to West Harrison in its 2020 softball season opener on Monday night at Dow City.
Paige Gaskill’s BV club had six hits in the loss, led by Alexia Miller, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Leah Cooper went 2-for-4 with one run and one stolen base. Taylor Klein finished 1-for-3 and Jaci Petersen was 1-for-3 as well with a stolen base to her credit.
Nicole Behrendt took the pitching loss for BV, allowing the seven runs on six hits with two strikeouts and six walks.
