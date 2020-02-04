The Boyer Valley girls and boys were winners over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Thursday night at Dunlap.
In game one, Larry Neilsen’s BV club outscored Ar-We-Va 20-12 in the third quarter en route to a 57-41 victory.
In the nightcap, a hot-shooting BV squad sank a total of 12 three-point baskets and extended its win streak to 14 games with a 60-27 triumph over the visiting Rockets.
Girls’ results
The BV girls won their second straight game and beat Ar-We-Va for the second time this season in going to 8-4 in the RVC and 9-7 overall.
For Ar-We-Va, the loss was the ninth straight, as the Rockets fell to 4-8 in RVC play and 4-12 overall.
Leading 14-7 after one quarter, BV went into halftime with a 28-19 advantage. The Lady Bulldogs then opened up a 17-point lead at 48-31 going into the fourth.
Three girls reached double figures for BV.
Taylor Klein scored 14 points with eight boards.
Katelyn Neilsen sank four tries from three-point land, finishing with 14 points to go with three boards, two assists and two steals.
Leah Cooper posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards to go with four assists and two steals.
Talia Burkhart had six points and five boards for the Lady Bulldogs. Marie Hanigan also had five points, five boards, five assists and two steals.
Kylie Petersen finished with four points and three boards as well.
For Ar-We-Va, Jadeyn Smith led the way with 15 points (11 in second half) and four rebounds.
Sara Schurke contributed 12 points with five boards. Maggie Ragaller added nine points and three boards for the Rockets.
Ar-We-Va, on the night, was 3-of-18 from three-point range and 14-of-50 overall from the field for 28 percent.
The Rockets also were 10-of-21 at the free throw line.
Boys’ results
Shane Reineke’s BV squad definitely heated up after a tight first quarter.
The Bulldogs led by just one point at 9-8 after one quarter, but then outscored the Rockets 51-19 the rest of the way, including 47-16 in the second and third quarters combined.
BV, which held Ar-We-Va to single digits in each of the four quarters, led 31-16 at halftime and 56-24 going into the fourth.
The Bulldogs, which sank 12-of-23 efforts from three-point range, improved to 11-1 in the RVC and 14-1 overall with Thursday’s 33-point rout.
BV made seven three-point bombs in the third quarter alone, as the hosts outscored the Rockets 25-8 in that period.
Gavin Reineke led BV with 17 points to go with four boards, four steals and three assist.
Reineke was 4-of-9 from three-point territory.
Dylan Berens was 3-of-4 from behind the three-point arc, netting 15 points with six assists and five boards.
Adam Puck drained 4-of-7 tries from three-point land, finishing with 12 points to go with three assists and two steals.
Lucas Berens also had 10 points, four boards, three assists and two steals.
Jaidan Ten Eyck also buried a three-point shot, as he finished with three points, three assists and two boards. Kyle Hast had two points, five boards and two steals as well for the winners.
For Ar-We-Va, the loss was the fourth in a row, as the Rockets fell to 2-10 in RVC play and 5-12 overall.
Will Ragaller paced the Rockets with seven points and five boards.
Andres Cruz added five points. Damon Ehlers also had four points, while Kalon Cleveland finished with three points and two boards.
