Carroll handed the Denison-Schleswig boys their third straight loss on Saturday with a 58-46 nonconference victory over the Monarchs at Carroll.
The loss dropped D-S to 3-3 overall going into this Friday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference contest versus Clarinda at Denison.
D-S and Carroll were tied 24-24 at halftime, but the host Tigers outscored the Monarchs 34-22 in the second half for the win.
"We got out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter, but that lead evaporated in the second quarter quickly. We didn’t get as good of looks or knock down shots over the last three quarters," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"It was on the defensive end that we didn’t communicate well enough, though, as Carroll was able to knock down shots."
"We also turned the ball over too many times that led to layups on the other end in the second half," noted Fink, whose team committed 16 turnovers in the loss.
Goanar Biliew led D-S with 19 points, six rebounds and two shot blocks.
Charlie Wiebers added 12 points and three boards. Evan Turin also had six points and three boards for the Monarchs, which converted 5-of-15 three-point tries and 17-of-40 attempts overall from the field for 42.5 percent.
The Monarchs were 7-of-10 at the free throw line.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys beat Carroll, 71-66.
Five Monarch players reached double figures in the win.
Carter Wessel led with 17 points.
Brady Boell chipped in with 15 points, followed by Braiden Heiden with 12 and Colin Reis and Hunter Emery with 10 apiece.
Caden Fletcher added four points for the Monarchs, which led 36-34 at halftime.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen topped Carroll, 43-30, improving to 3-1 overall on the year.
Jaxon Wessel paced D-S with 17 points.
Lucas Segebart also had seven points for the Monarchs, which led 20-18 at halftime.
Wyatt Randeris, Jakob Wiig, Ricardo Casilas and Carson Seuntjens all tossed in four points, while Gavin Hipnar finished with three points.
Score by Quarters
D-S....................16 8 13 9 - 46
Carroll................7 17 20 14 - 58
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Goanar Biliew 19; Charlie Wiebers 12; Evan Turin 6; Austin Korner 6; Ringo Wol 3
Rebounds: Biliew 6; Wiebers 3; Turin 3; Jack Mendlik 3; Wol 2; Korner 2; Damien Magnuson 2; Bryce Fink 1
Assists: Wol 3; Mendlik 2; Magnuson 2; Wiebers 1; Fink 1; Korner 1
Steals: Wiebers 2
Blocks: Biliew 2
Three-Pointers: Turin 2; Wol 1; Wiebers 1; Biliew 1
