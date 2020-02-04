The Denison-Schleswig boys suffered a 3,125-3,097 loss to Red Oak in bowling action on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
The setback dropped D-S to 7-2 overall in matches on the year.
The 3,097 tally for D-S was a season-best effort.
Kyle Segebart led D-S with a 479 series after shooting games of 243 and 236, respectively.
He had eight consecutive strikes during one stretch in game one.
Lucas Segebart added a 424 series with games of 171 and 253.
He also converted eight strikes in a row in game two for the Monarchs.
Trey Brotherton carded a 420 series, firing games of 216 and 204.
Patrick Purdy shot games of 195 and 213 for a 408 series, while Blake Polzin finished with games of 183 and 176 for a 359 series.
Jacob Miller also had games of 128 and 167 for a 295 series.
D-S led by 42 pins going into baker bowling, but ended up losing by 28 pins.
The D-S JV boys bettered Red Oak, 2,456-2,371.
Christian Schmadeke led D-S with a 337 series after shooting games of 138 and 199.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.