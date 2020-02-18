Denison-Schleswig landed five boys among the top six finishers, as the Monarchs claimed the Hawkeye 10 Conference
Bowling Tournament title on Friday with a 3,162 pin total at Council Bluffs.
Shenandoah was second D-S at 2,964 pins.
Trey Brotherton led D-S with a 450 series, as he fired games of 227 and 223, respectively.
Blake Polzin shot games of 209 and 227 for a 436 series. Kyle Segebart tossed games of 202 and 226 for a 428 series.
Jacob Miller carded a 413 series with games of 191 and 222. Lucas Segebart shot games of 210 and 201 for a 411 series, while Patrick Purdy had games of 131 and 194 for a 325 series.
Brotherton’s 450 series was good for second place among the top individuals.
Polzin took home third-place individual honors, followed by Kyle Segebart in fourth, Miller in fifth and Lucas Segebart in sixth.
The team’s 3,162 pin tally was its highest total of the season.
The D-S boys bowled a 2,138 total for round one.
The Monarchs bowled baker games of 237, 207, 195 and 187 for a 1,198 total.
Final Team Standings
1. Denison-Schleswig 3,162; 2. Shenandoah 2,964; 3. C.B. St. Albert 2,845; 4. Lewis Central 2,778; 5. Red Oak 2,739; 6. Harlan 2,737; 7. Creston 2,300
