The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team picked up a 2,941-2,913 victory over Lewis Central on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
The win moved D-S to 2-0 on the young season.
Lucas Segebart led D-S with a 459 series, firing games of 213 and 246.
Jacob Miller carded games of 172 and 249 for a 421 series.
Kyle Segebart shot games of 182 and 126 for a 408 series.
He was followed by Patrick Purdy (262-145--407), Trey Brotherton (187-201--388) and Blake Polzin (163-172--335).
Purdy started off his first game with eight consecutive strikes.
The Monarchs trailed after three baker games by three pins, but the hosts put together back-to-back baker games of 215 and 156 to pull out the win by 28 pins.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys knocked off LC, 2,200-2,007.
Devin Fink paced D-S with a 330 series.
He was followed by Harrison Dahm (314), Josh Holm (305), Christian Schmadeke (294), Connor MacGregor (286) and Parker Bekkerus (216).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.