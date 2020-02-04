The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers tallied 59 points and placed ninth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament on Saturday at Red Oak.
Creston claimed the H-10 team title with 199.5 points. Atlantic/CAM was second with 185 points, while Lewis Central took third with 182 points.
Colton Johnson led the D-S boys by placing third at 145 pounds, as he went 3-1 overall in his matches on the day.
Max Rodriguez at 220 went 2-2 overall in his matches to take home fourth place.
Picking up fifth-place efforts for the Monarchs were Hugo Medina at 113, Treyton Fender at 182 and Eric Turcios at heavyweight.
Medina went 1-2 in his matches. Fender finished 3-2 overall and Turcios had two victories in four matches for the Nick Bradley’s squad.
Six other D-S grapplers all went 0-2 in their matches and did not place.
They were Carlos Alvarenga at 126, Manuel Garcia-Paz at 132, Jordan Von Tersch at 152, Leo Araujo at 160, Jaxson Hildebrand at 170 and Daniel Alcaraz at 195.
"As a team, we fell a little short of our goals, as we lost some matches on the front side of the bracket that would have propelled us to the middle of the pack," commented Bradley.
"We had success individually, as we placed five guys in the top six. Even though we lost some individual matches, we closed the gap on guys who beat us earlier in the year."
"We will take what happened today and learn from it," noted Bradley, whose team will host Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Storm Lake in a triangular meet on Thursday night at Denison High School.
