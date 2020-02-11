The Denison-Schleswig boys’ bowling team concluded their regular season on Saturday with a 2,803-2,425 victory at Creston.
With the win, D-S finished 9-2 overall in matches on the season.
Blake Polzin led D-S with a 419 series after shooting games of 267 and 152, respectively.
He was followed by Kyle Segebart (243-148--391), Patrick Purdy (211-171--382), Lucas Segebart (189-182--371) and Trey Brotherton (124-161--285).
The D-S boys led Creston by 183 pins going into baker bowling and ended up winning by 378 pins.
The D-S JV boys topped Creston, 2,349-1,261.
Christian Schmadeke led D-S with a 362 series.
He was followed by Derk Scheuring (323), Josh Holm (304), Devin Fink (294) and Conner Collins (280).
