The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys let a golden opportunity against a co-Hawkeye 10 Conference leader go by the wayside on Tuesday night, as Lewis Central rallied from a 16-point deficit late in the third quarter to pull off a 58-56 victory over the Monarchs at Denison.
The win allowed LC to stay tied with Harlan atop the H-10 standings with identical 6-0 marks, while improving to 8-4 overall.
With the loss, Derek Fink’s D-S club suffered its first defeat in six games en route to slipping to 3-3 in conference play and 8-4 overall.
D-S led 16-11 after one quarter and 34-25 at halftime. The Monarchs then led 43-27 late in the third and took a 13-point advantage at 46-33 into the fourth.
LC then outscored D-S 25-10 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Ahead 52-50, D-S got a huge three-point basket from deep in the corner by Ringo Wol to make it 55-50 with just under a minute remaining.
The Titans then went on an 8-0 run with a conventional three-point play, followed by two free throws and a three-point bomb from top of the key by LC’s Easton Dermody with 25 seconds left to play.
D-S got back to within 58-56 and had one last chance to either tie with a two-point basket or win with a three-pointer, but a desperation heave from 30-plus feet by Bryce Fink banged off the rim as time expired.
"Early on, we gave them our best shot, sharing the basketball and defending at a high level," commented Fink.
"But after building a 16-point lead, we got a little careless with the ball and gave LC a chance to get back in the game," he added.
"Then down the stretch, we put them at the free throw line too much and we didn’t knock down our free throws in order to win a tight game, noted Fink, whose club was just 8-of-16 at the foul line with key misses down the stretch.
"This one hurt, but for us to get where we want to go, we can’t make that many mental mistakes and expect to win games against good teams," Fink said.
Goanar Biliew led D-S with 20 points, six rebounds and five shot blocks.
Charlie Wiebers added 10 points, seven boards and five assists before going to the bench with five fouls midway through the fourth quarter and D-S holding a 48-41 lead.
Damien Magnuson chipped in with nine points and five boards, while Jack Mendlik also had nine points with three assists.
Evan Turin and Wol each tallied four points on the night.
D-S was 8-of-18 from three-point range and 20-of-44 overall from the field for 45.5 percent.
The Monarchs turned the ball over 15 times in all.
For LC, Noah Rigatuso led the Titans with 19 points. Logan Jones, a University of Iowa football signee, added 14 points in the win.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 73-71.
Braiden Heiden led D-S with 24 points. Carter Wessel added 14 points.
Colin Reis tallied nine points, while Matthew Weltz and Brady Boell each had eight points for the Monarchs, which led 38-35 at halftime.
D-S actually won the game on an offensive rebound and putback by Boell at the buzzer.
Freshmen results
D-S earned a 64-56 victory over the LC freshmen on Tuesday night.
Jaxon Wessel drained six, three-point baskets and scored 28 points to lead D-S.
Carson Seuntjens added 12 points. Gavin Hipnar also had seven points for the Monarchs, which trailed 34-23 at halftime and 52-38 going into the fourth.
Score by Quarters
LC......................22 17 11 9 - 59
D-S.....................14 5 12 11 - 42
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Goanar Biliew 20; Charlie Wiebers 10; Damien Magnuson 9; Jack Mendlik 9; Ringo Wol 4; Evan Turin 4
Rebounds: Wiebers 7; Biliew 6; Austin Korner 6; Magnuson 5; Turin 2; Mendlik 1; Bryce Fink 1
Assists: Wiebers 5; Mendlik 3; Fink 2; Turin 1; Magnuson 1; Wol 1; Braiden Heiden 1; Korner 1; Biliew 1
Steals: Wiebers 1; Magnuson 1; Wol 1; Mendlik 1
Blocks: Biliew 5; Magnuson 1
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 2; Magnuson 2; Mendlik 2; Biliew 1; Wol 1
