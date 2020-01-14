The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team ran its season record to 4-0 on Thursday with a 3,017-2,893 victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Council Bluffs.
Blake Polzin led D-S with a 471 series after shooting games of 246 and 225, respectively.
Trey Brotherton fired a 440 series with games of 216 and 224.
Kyle Segebart added games of 224 and 203 for a 427 series.
Lucas Segebart shot games of 166 and 236 for a 402 series, while Patrick Purdy shot a 375 with games of 165 and 210.
Jacob Miller also had games of 133 and 1879 for a 322 series.
D-S went into baker bowling up by 99 pins, but A.L. cut the lead to 39 pins going into the fifth and final baker game.
The Monarchs bowled eight consecutive strikes and had a 247 game to end up winning by 124 pins.
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated A.L., 2,376-1,739.
Christian Schmadeke led D-S with a 448 series after firing games of 222 and 226.
He was followed by Harrison Dahm (1267-136--303), Devin Fink (148-148--296), Aiden Meseck (153-118--271), Angel Sanchez (135-127--262) and Parker Behrens (102-132--234).
