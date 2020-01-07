The Denison-Schleswig boys returned to the court after the holiday break on Friday night and came away with a 76-37 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Red Oak.
The 39-point win was the second straight triumph for Derek Fink’s Monarch club, which improved to 3-2 in the H-10 and 5-3 overall.
D-S jumped out to a 15-3 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a 33-14 advantage.
Leading 58-35 after three quarters, D-S outscored the Tigers 18-2 over the final eight minutes to win going away.
"Coming out of the break, we really wanted to focus on defending, rebounding, continuing to run in transition and getting to the free throw line," commented Fink.
a really high level," he added.
Goanar Biliew paced D-S with 26 points, nine rebounds and five shots blocks.
Braiden Heiden added 12 points and four boards in all.
Charlie Wiebers connected for 11 points with seven steals and six assists.
Bryce Fink also had nine points, while Ringo Wol finished with seven points, three assists and two steals for a Monarch squad that converted 20-of-27 free throws on the night.
From the floor, D-S was just 2-of-13 from three-point range and 27-of-53 overall for 50.9 percent.
D-S turned the ball over only seven times in the win.
"Obviously, Biliew was back to his late-season form of his junior year and the guys did a good job of finding him in transition," Fink said.
"As the night went on, I thought we shared the basketball as a group really well and got some really good looks," the Monarch boss remarked.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Red Oak, 61-22.
Score by Quarters
D-S...................15 18 25 18 - 76
Red Oak............3 11 21 2 - 37
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Goanar Biliew 26; Braiden Heiden 12; Charlie Wiebers 11; Bryce Fink 9; Ringo Wol 7; Damien Magnuson 4; Carter Wessel 3; Evan Turin 2; Brady Boell 2
Rebounds: Biliew 9; Heiden 4; Turin 3; Jack Mendlik 2; Fink 2; Wiebers 2; Colin Reis 2
Assists: Wiebers 6; Wol 3; Turin 2; Mendlik 1; Magnuson 1; Matthew Weltz 1
Steals: Wiebers 7; Turin 4; Wol 2; Mendlik 1; Heiden 1; Biliew 1
Blocks: Biliew 5
Three-Pointers: Heiden 1; Fink 1
"Outside of a few possessions, we did all of those things tonight at
