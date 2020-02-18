The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers tallied 50.5 points and placed eighth overall in a Class 3A district tournament on Saturday at
Dallas Center-Grimes High School at Grimes.
West Des Moines Valley took home the team title with 196.5 points.
Ankeny was second to the Tigers with 188.5 points. Dallas Center-Grimes finished third with 188 points.
D-S did not have any state qualifiers, as none of the 14 Monarch grapplers who competed placed in the top two.
D-S did have one third-place wrestler, as Max Rodriguez at 220 pounds went 2-1 overall in his matches.
Leo Araujo at 160 and Eric Turcios at heavyweight both went 1-2 in their matches to place fourth, while Colton Johnson at 145 finished 2-1 to take home fifth place on the day.
"The boys wrestled hard, but we just made some simple mistakes that put matches out of reach for us. We still have a lot of growing to do as a team," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"This was a great learning experience for our young wrestlers. They got to see what it takes to make the state tournament," he added.
"I am so thankful for this senior group of boys, as they have truly been leaders on and off the mat this year. They have helped shape who we are as a program and helped make this team what it was this year."
"We will be bringing back 11 of the 14 weight classes. We are looking to grow our knowledge of wrestling in the offseason to help us make next year even better," Bradley said.
Results from Saturday’s district tournament are below.
Kaiden Krajicek, 106 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Khyler Carsarphen (WDM Dowling), 1:19; lost by fall to Ethan Smith (Urbandale), 3:50
Hugo Medina, 113 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Logan Gard (DC-G), :41; lost by fall to Kayden Carlberg, (Urbandale), 2:37
Juan Chino, 120 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Kieran Shawhan (DC-G), 1:17; lost by decision Dominic Quinn, (WDM Dowling), 11-5
Carlos Alvarenga, 126 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost 16-0 to Colby Burright (Urbandale); lost by decision to Isaiah James (WDM Dowling), 9-1
Manny Garcia-Paz, 132 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Logan Shanks (Ankeny), 2:33; lost by fall to Seth Morris (Boone), 4:50
Luis Mendoza, 138 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Carter Drake (Carroll), 1:30; lost by fall to Gavin Moran (DC-G), 1:43
Colton Johnson, 145 pounds
(2-1, 5th place)
Lost by decision to Wyatt Oppedahl (Boone), 6-4; won 16-1 over Hunter Cruchelow (WDM Dowling); won by decision over Caden Fenn (DC-G), 14-6
Jordan Von Tersch, 152 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Jireh Gallegos (Carroll), 1:32; Lost by fall to Kaden Marso (WDM Dowling), 1:15
Leo Araujo, 160 pounds
(1-2, 4th place)
won by fall over Bobby Cobine (WDM Valley), 3:04; lost by fall to Luke Fistler (DC-G), :54; lost by decision to Daniel Rose (Ankeny), 6-0
Jaxson Hildebrand, 170 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Ryan Myers (WDM Valley), 3:19; lost by fall to Dade Bennethum (Ankeny), :38
Treyton Fender, 182 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Cole Pomrenke (Ankeny), 5:42; lost by fall to Cuin Cullen (DC-G), 5:34
Daniel Alcaraz, 195 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Colby Bales (Ankeny), 3:04; lost by fall to Colton Teem (Urbandale), 3:44
Max Rodriguez, 220 pounds
(2-1, 3rd place)
Won by fall over Hayden Hearne (Urbandale), 3:06; lost 11-2 to Ralston Rumley (WDM Dowling); won by fall over Brevin Bennett (Boone), 1:51
Eric Turcios, heavyweight
(1-2, 4th place)
Won by fall over Adnan Ikeljic (Urbandale), 3:04; lost by decision to Carter Vonnahme (Carroll), 7-2; lost by decision to Bryan Jurado (WDM Valley), 1-0
Final Team Standings
1. West Des Moines Valley 196.5; 2. Ankeny 188.5; 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 188; 4. West Des Moines Dowling 157; 5. Urbandale 115; 6. Carroll 111; 7. Boone 99; 8. Denison-Schleswig 50.5
