The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team moved to 3-0 in matches on Thursday with a 2,936-2,687 victory over Harlan at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
It was the final contest before the Christmas break for the Monarch bowlers.
Trey Brotherton paced the D-S boys with a 428 series after shooting games of 183 and 245, respectively.
Jacob Miller carded games of 224 and 193 for a 417 series.
Patrick Purdy shot games of 201 and 187 for a 388 series.
He was followed by Lucas Segebart (206-155--361), Blake Polzin (182-176--358) and Kyle Segebart (161-184--345).
D-S dominated, as the Monarchs went into the baker games up by 307 pins.
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Harlan, 2,338-2,087.
Devin Fink shot a 320 game for D-S with games of 138 and 182, respectively.
Connor MacGregor also shot a 320 series with games of 153 and 167, respectively.
MacGregor was followed by Harrison Dahm (124-0159--283), Christian Schmadeke (144-139--283), Josh Holm (118-150--268) and Parker Bekkerus (94-168--262) for the Monarchs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.