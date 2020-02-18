The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls shot a team score of 2,360 to place second at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Bowling Tournament on Friday at Council Bluffs.
Lewis Central claimed the H-10 team title with a 2,604 total. Harlan took third behind D-S with a 2,281 total.
Cassidy Bradley paced the D-S girls with games of 201 and 224 for a 425 series, as she was crowned the H-10 individual champion with that total.
Amber Irwin shot games of 152 and 159 for a 311 series.
Three other D-S girls all shot 289 series, including Julia Nollen (153,136), Kaitlyn Pieper (131, 158) and Natalie Castillo (141, 148).
Payton Mathies also shot games of 151 and 113 for a 264 series on the day.
Final Team Standings
1. Lewis Central 2,604; 2. Denison-Schleswig 2,360; 3. Harlan 2,281; 4. Shenandoah 2,153; 5. Red Oak 2,115; 6. Creston 1,433; 7. Clarinda, 1,271
