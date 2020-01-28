The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night with a 57-54 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison.
The win improved D-S to 3-4 in the H-10 and 8-7 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) non-conference contest with Harlan at Denison.
The Monarchs edged Harlan, 48-47, in their Hawkeye 10 matchup back on December 13 at Harlan.
St. Albert actually led by 14 points at 44-30 late in the third quarter before D-S finished the frame on a 12-3 run cutting the Saintes’ lead to 47-42 to start the fourth.
D-S opened the final period on a 8-2 run, capped off by an Ellie Magnuson steal and basket and free throw by Hannah Neemann to give the Monarchs a 50-49 lead with 4:15 remaining.
D-S led 54-51 with 1:27 left. Paige Andersen then sank a free throw with 45 seconds left to make it 55-51. She then all but sealed the game by draining two more foul shots with 30 seconds left to make it 57-51.
St. Albert converted a three-point shot at the end to cap off the scoring.
"It was a good conference win over a quality Class 1A school. St. Albert has a lot of talented and athletic kids," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"We made the switch to our 1-3-1 zone in the second half and that really got us back in the game," he added.
"A lot of girls stepped up and made some big plays tonight. And we were able to knock down free throws at critical times. Magnuson had the big steal and bucket that tied it and then Neemann had a huge five-point stretch for us."
"Andersen, obviously, hit some big free throws down the stretch. Cambri Brodersen played well and Cierra Kastner gave us quality minutes," noted Mich, whose team was 18-of-29 at the free throw line on the night.
Andersen led D-S with a double-double effort of 21 points and 13 rebounds to go with five assists and three steals.
Neemann contributed 16 points and nine boards.
Both Andersen and Neemann were 6-of-10 at the foul line.
Brodersen drained two, three-point baskets in posting a total of eight points on the night.
Magnuson had four points, seven boards and three steals, while Sophie Sonnichsen had four points in the win.
As a team, D-S was 3-of-11 from three-point range and 18-of-40 overall from the field for 45 percent.
St. Albert, on the other hand, was 7-of-27 from behind the three-point arc and 22-of-57 overall from the floor for 39 percent.
The Saintes went to the free throw line only six times with three makes in all.
D-S outrebounded St. Albert, 35-24.
The two teams combined for 32 turnovers with D-S comitting 17 and St. Albert 15.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 46-45.
Paige Kastner led D-S with 12 points. Hannah Slater added 11 points and nine boards.
Brooklyn Winey also had nine points for the Monarchs.
Cierra Kastner finished with five points, eight boards, five steals and three assists as well.
Score by Quarters
SA.....................11 18 18 7 - 54
D-S....................8 14 20 15 - 57
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Paige Andersen 21; Hannah Neemann 16; Cambri Brodersen 8; Ellie Magnuson 4; Sophie Sonnichsen 4; Cierra Kastner 2; Kira Langenfeld 2
Rebounds: Andersen 13; Neemann 9; Magnuson 7; Brodersen 2; C. Kastner 1; Langenfeld 1; Sonnichsen 1; Payton Goslar 1
Assists: Andersen 5; Goslar 2; Neemann 1; Brodersen 1; C. Kastner 1; Magnuson 1
Steals: Andersen 4; Magnuson 3; Neemann 2; C. Kastner 1
Blocks: Magnuson 2; Neemann 1
Three-Pointers: Brodersen 2; Andersen 1
