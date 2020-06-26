The Denison-Schleswig girls found their bats on Tuesday night, as eight different girls combined for 14 hits in a 9-5 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for D-S, which improved to 2-4 in the H-10 and 2-6 overall.
A three-run second inning put D-S up 4-1 at the time. The Monarchs led 6-2 when the host Saintes pushed three runs across in the last of the fifth to make it 6-5.
After a scoreless sixth, Kevin Dau’s D-S club responded with three runs in the top of the seventh to gain some breathing room.
Allana Arkfeld went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the fifth inning and scored three runs in the game.
The home run for Arkfeld was the first of her career.
Kennedy Marten also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.
Kira Langenfeld was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Hailey Meseck went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run.
Hannah Slater went 1-for-3 with a two-out, solo home run in the first inning. It was her second of the season.
Teryn Fink finished 1-for-4 with one RBI for the winners. Paige Kastner was 1-for-5 with one RBI. Cambri Brodersen also went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of eight runners.
St. Albert left seven runners stranded.
"We swung the bats really well. St. Albert threw an eighth-grade pitcher and she’s going to be a good one. We just had a lot of good approaches at the plate," commented Dau.
"Anytime you can get 14 hits and score nine runs, you’re going to win a lot of games. I was looking for more consistency at the plate and we got that against St. Albert," he added.
Meseck opened in the circle for D-S and earned the win in five innings of work. She allowed five runs (none earned) on four hits, struck out two and walked one.
Brodersen then tossed two innings in relief, yielding no runs on two hits with one strikeout.
"Both of our pitchers threw well. Meseck had a good outing. They (St. Albert) started to get some good looks at her in their third at bats, so I put Brodersen in just to give them a different look," Dau said.
"Offensively, I was real pleased. Defensively, we made five errors that helped them score a couple of their runs, so we still need to clean up in that category," the Monarch boss remarked.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 11-0.
Kiana Schulz went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two runs scored. Autumn Nemitz also was 2-for-3 with a single, double and two runs.
Delaney Lutz went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Hannah Weber also was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Anna Wiges finished 1-for-1 with one run.
Nemitz tossed three innings for the win. She gave up no runs on no hits with one K and five walks.
Claire Leinen threw two innings as well. She didn’t allow a hit and struck out three Saintes.
