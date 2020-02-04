The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team improved to 9-0 on Thursday with a 2,269-2,018 victory over Red Oak at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
Kaitlyn Pieper led D-S with a 343 series after shooting games of 165 and 178, respectively.
Amber Irwin carded a 329 series with games of 156 and 173.
She was followed by Natalie Castillo (129-198--327), Cassidy Bradley (167-124--291), Julia Nollen (120-166--286) and Payton Mathies (107-145--252).
D-S went into baker bowling up by 226 pins and ended up winning by 251 pins.
The D-S junior varsity girls beat Red Oak, 1,919-1,668.
Abby Gehlsen shot a 311 series with games of 94 and 217 to lead D-S.
