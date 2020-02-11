The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team improved to 10-0 in matches on Thursday with a 2,552-1,859 victory over Sioux City East at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
Cassidy Bradley led D-S with a 427 series, firing games of 233 and 194.
Bradley opened game one with four straight strikes and later in the game had three consecutive strikes for a turkey.
She was followed by Kaitlyn Pieper (170-179--349), Payton Mathies (191-152--343), Amber Irwin (158-182--340), Natalie Castillo (187-131--318) and Julia Nollen (149-158--307).
The D-S girls went into baker bowling with a 502-pin lead and wound up winning the match by 693 pins.
The D-S junior varsity girls beat East, 1,948-1,546.
Abby Gehlsen was high for D-S with a 304 series (138-166).
She was followed by Gracie Schurke (125-136--261), Bobbi Jepsen (110-141--251), Emma Schurke (111-140--251), Ashley Rivas (110-130--240) and Maryam Rodriguez (110-105--215).
