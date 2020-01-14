Denison-Schleswig shot just 35 percent from the floor, as the Monarch girls suffered a 54-42 loss to Sioux Center in action at the CNOS Classic on Saturday at Tyson Events Center at Sioux City.
The setback snapped a two-game win streak for D-S, which slipped to 7-5 overall going into Thursday’s nonconference matchup with Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sergeant Bluff.
Saturday’s game was scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m., but didn’t tip off until an hour later with the earlier slate of games falling behind schedule.
Sioux Center got out to a 13-8 first-quarter lead and led 22-14 at halftime.
The Warriors then outscored the Monarchs 23-16 in the third quarter to take a 45-30 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.
For the game, D-S was just 4-of-14 from three-point range and 16-of-46 overall from the floor for 35 percent.
The Monarchs were 6-of-10 at the free throw line.
Sioux Center, on the other hand, converted 5-of-19 tries from behind the three-point arc and was 18-of-42 overall from the field for 43 percent.
All five of Sioux Center’s three-point baskets were sank in the third quarter.
The Warriors went to the foul line 22 times and made 13 charity tosses.
Paige Andersen led all D-S scorers with 18 points, including 14 in the second half. She also pulled down eight rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals before going to the bench with five fouls.
Ellie Magnuson added 12 points, six boards and four steals.
Payton Goslar tallied seven points, including five after halftime.
Hannah Neemann, which went into the game averaging just under 14 points per contest, was limited to only one first-half basket and a total of four points to go with eight boards.
Neemann went 2-of-4 at the free throw line and like Andersen, battled foul trouble with four.
Sioux Center edged D-S on the glass by a 30-27 margin.
The Monarchs turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Warriors, which won their fourth consecutive game in going to 8-4 overall on the year.
"We really struggled offensively right out of the gate. They (SC) pressed at times and when we did break it, we had a hard time converting some good looks at the basket," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
Sioux Center primarily played a zone defense for the majority of the game, according to Mich.
"In the first half, we were 5-of-18 from the field and turned the ball over 12 times. We did better in the second half, hitting 11-of-28 shots and committing only five turnovers, but we had just dug ourselves too big of hole and couldn’t find our way out," he added.
"It was a fun experience, though, for the girls to play at the Tyson. It’s a different atmosphere than they’re used to and Sioux Center was a different opponent for us, so it was good for the girls to have an opportunity like this," Mich remarked.
Sioux Center’s Dana Den Herder led all scorers in the game with 20 points, including 15 in the second half alone.
Last season, the D-S girls defeated Sioux City West (72-44) in action at the CNOS Classic at the Tyson Events Center.
Score by Quarters
SC.......................13 9 23 9 - 54
D-S.......................8 6 16 12 - 42
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Paige Andersen 18;l Ellie Magnuson 12; Payton Goslar 7; Hannah Neemann 4; Cambri Brodersen 1
Rebounds: Andersen 8; Neemann 8; Magnuson 6; Goslar 2; Brodersen 1; Hannah Slater 1; Sophie Sonnichsen 1
Assists: Andersen 3; Brodersen 1; Magnuson 1; Neemann 1
Steals: Magnuson 4; Andersen 2; Neemann 2
Blocks: Magnuson 1; Neemann 1; Andersen 1
Three-Pointers: Magnuson 2; Andersen 1; Goslar 1
