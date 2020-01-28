The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls picked up a 2,359-2,275 bowling victory on Thursday at Clarinda.
The win moved D-S to 7-0 in matches on the year.
Julia Nollen led a balanced D-S attack with a 348 series after firing games of 125 and 223, respectively.
Kaitlyn Pieper carded a 327 series with games of 170 and 157.
She was followed by Cassidy Bradley (157-169--326), Natalie Castillo (176-149--325), Amber Irwin (154-169--323) and Payton Mathies (160-158--318).
The D-S junior varsity girls defeated Clarinda, 2,016-1,445.
Elizabeth Cary topped the D-S girls with a 319 series after shooting games of 158 and 161, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.