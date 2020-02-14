The Denison-Schleswig girls learned their path to the state tournament on Wednesday, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional basketball pairings for Class 4A schools.
D-S is in Class 4A, Region 1 with a lot of familiarity, as the Monarchs have played four of the five other teams in the region.
Adam Mich’s D-S club will open with a regional quarterfinal game against Harlan on Wednesday, February 19, at Harlan at 7 p.m.
D-S and Harlan split their two games this season with each team winning on their opponent’s home floor.
D-S won 48-47 on Dec. 13 at Harlan in their H-10 matchup, while the Cyclones picked up a 37-33 non-league victory over the Monarchs on Jan. 28 at Denison.
Hawkeye 10 champion Glenwood awaits the winner between D-S and Harlan in a regional semifinal affair on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Glenwood.
The unbeaten Rams received a bye.
D-S and Glenwood met back on Dec. 10 at Denison with the Rams earning a 67-57 victory in their league matchup.
D-S and Glenwood will meet again tonight (Friday) in the final regular season game for both teams at Glenwood.
In the other half of Region 1, Sergeant Bluff-Luton will host Le Mars in a regional quarterfinal game on Feb. 19 at Sergeant Bluff.
That winner will take on Carroll High in a regional semifinal game on Feb. 22 at Carroll High School.
D-S lost at Carroll (57-39) back on Dec. 14, while SBL was a 58-38 winner over the Monarchs on Jan. 16 at Sergeant Bluff.
The Region 1 championship game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the site of the highest remaining ranked team.
D-S will be trying to reach the state tournament for the second year in a row.
The Monarchs beat Glenwood (73-63) in a regional final at Denison to advance to Wells Fargo Arena a year ago.
The D-S girls have played in three straight regional finals.
