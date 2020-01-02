The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls closed out their pre-holiday basketball schedule on Friday night with a convincing 54-23 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Clarinda at Denison.
It was the second consecutive win for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which improved to 2-2 in the H-10 and will head into the break 5-3 overall after eight games.
Next action for D-S will be a league contest on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Class 3A third-ranked Red Oak.
D-S raced out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a comfortable 32-11 advantage. The Monarchs then led 44-21 going into the fourth.
D-S won despite not having its best shooting night of the season, hitting only 3-of-18 three-point tries and 20-of-60 attempts overall from the field for 33 percent.
The Monarchs also hit just 11-of-24 free throws.
Clarinda had a cold-shooting night as well, as the Cardinals were 1-of-11 from behind the three-point arc and just 8-of-53 overall from the field for 15 percent.
The visitors also were just 6-of-22 at the foul line and turned the ball over 24 times, while getting outrebounded by a 50-34 margin.
Hannah Neemann had a monster night for D-S with 27 points and 11 rebounds, including nine offensive.
Paige Andersen also posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards to go with five assists, four shot blocks and two steals.
Cambri Brodersen had six points and four steals, while Sophie Sonnichsen finished with six points, four boards, four assists and three steals.
Payton Goslar contributed three points and three boards as well for the winners.
"We know what we’re going to get from Hannah and Paige on any given night, but I think we’re starting to see growth from a lot of the other girls. I think you’re seeing some other kids step up and that’s what we’re going to need," commented Mich.
"Going into tonight’s game we were 0-2 in back-to-back games, so we just wanted to come out and play with a lot of energy. We did that for about three quarters tonight," he added.
"It was a good win going into Christmas, sitting at 2-2 in the conference and 5-3 overall, so we’re in a good spot. I just want the girls to compete, and I think you’re starting to see that." Mich remarked.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 57-20.
Hannah Slater led D-S with 12 points.
Teryn Fink added eight points, four boards and two steals. Priscilla Baca had eight points, while Autumn Nemitz finished with seven points and six boards for the Monarchs.
Score by Quarters
Clarinda.............4 7 10 2 - 23
D-S...................18 14 12 10 - 54
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Hannah Neemann 27; Paige Andersen 10; Cambri Brodersen 6; Sophie Sonnichsen 6; Payton Goslar 3; Ellie Maguson 1
Rebounds: Neemann 11; Andersen 10; Magnuson 9; Sonnichsen 4; Tia Petersen 3; Goslar 3; Hannah Slater 3; Brodersen 2; Priscilla Baca 2; Kira Langenfeld 1
Assists: Andersen 5; Sonnichsen 4; Magnuson 3; Brodersen 2
Steals: Brodersen 4; Sonnichsen 3; Magnuson 2; Andersen 2; Cierra Kastner 1; Neemann 1; Goslar 1
Blocks: Andersen 4; Neemann 2; Baca 1
Three-Pointers: Brodersen 2; Goslar 1
