The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls moved their season bowling record to 6-0 on Thursday with a 2,398-1,764 victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.
Cassidy Bradley led D-S with a 334 series after shooting games of 162 and 172, respectively.
Kaitlyn Pieper added a 314 series with games of 120 and 194.
She was followed by Amber Irwin (148-164--312), Payton Mathies (137-172--309), Natalie Castillo (122-164--286) and Abby Gehlsen (130-123--253).
The D-S girls turned in a baker total of 834 pins to defeat St. Albert by 625 pins.
There was no junior varsity match.
