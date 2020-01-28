The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team improved to 8-0 on Saturday with a 2,361-1,803 victory over Tri-Center at Minden.
Cassidy Bradley led the way for D-S with a 379 series. She shot games of 223 and 156, respectively.
Kaitlyn Pieper carded a 350 series with games of 187 and 163.
She was followed by Julia Nollen (179-150-0-329), Natalie Castillo (147-137--284), Amber Irwin (129-147--276) and Payton Mathies (145-115--260).
