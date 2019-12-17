The Denison-Schleswig girls shot just 27 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 20 times in a 57-39 nonconference loss to Carroll High on Saturday at Carroll.
The 18-point setback dropped D-S to 3-3 overall on the year going into a Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup on Thursday night against Atlantic at Denison.
D-S fell behind 19-6 after one quarter and trailed 34-17 at halftime.
In the second half, Carroll outscored D-S by a slim 23-22 margin.
The Monarchs struggled from the field, as Adam Mich’s squad was just 4-of-14 from three-point range and 13-of-49 overall from the floor.
Paige Andersen led D-S with a double-double effort of 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.
Ellie Magnuson chipped in with seven points and four boards. Payton Goslar added six points, as did Sophie Sonnichsen.
Carroll sank seven three-point baskets and finished 19-of-50 overall from the field for 38 percent.
throw line, while the Tigers hit 12-of-19 foul shots.
Carroll was guilty of 19 violations in the win.
"Carroll played with a lot more energy than we did. We just really struggled getting anything going all game and they (Carroll) took advantage of our turnovers," commented Mich.
"Carroll also shot the ball very well, especially from long range. I don’t think they made that many three-pointers in a game in a long time," he added.
"Not sure what it was, but for some reason we just didn’t have the same momentum that we did against Harlan the night before. Granted that was a big conference win, but we just didn’t play with a lot of energy against Carroll and that was the difference," Mich remarked.
JV results
Carroll won the junior varsity game, 39-30.
Hannah Slater led D-S with 11 points. Autumn Nemitz added six points for the Monarchs.
Score by Quarters
D-S...................6 11 11 11 - 39
Carroll.............19 15 14 9 - 57
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Paige Andersen 12; Ellie Magnuson 7; Payton Goslar 6; Sophie Sonnichsen 6; Cambri Brodersen 3; Hannah Neemann 3; Kira Langenfeld 2
Rebounds: Andersen 10; Neemann 4; Magnuson 4; Brodersen 4; Hannah Slater 2; Langenfeld 2; Sonnichsen 1; Tia Petersen 1
Assists: Neemann 2; Brodersen 1; Magnuson 1; Andersen 1; Goslar 1; Sonnichsen 1; Petersen 1
Steals: Neemann 4; Brodersen 2; Petersen 2; Magnuson 1; Andersen 1
Blocks: Andersen 3; Magnuson 1; Neemann 1
Three-Pointers: Goslar 2; Brodersen 1; Magnuson 1
The Monarchs were 9-of-14 from the free
