Ar-We-Va suffered its third straight loss on the softball diamond on Wednesday night, as Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton posted an 8-0 victory over the Rockets at Vail.
The loss moved Ar-We-Va to 1-3 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall.
Ar-We-Va had no answer for Exira/EH-K pitcher Macy Emgarten, who gave up just three hits, while striking out 15 Rocket batters and walking only one.
Maggie Ragaller, Jadeyn Smith and Sophie Jackson all had singles for Ar-We-Va.
Smith took the pitching loss, as she gave up 12 hits, struck out four and walked three in going the distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.