The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) last Wednesday released its 2020 All-Substate Teams.
Denison-Schleswig senior point guard Charlie Wiebers and Monarch senior post player Goanar Biliew were named to the Class 3A, Substate 8 team.
Also, Boyer Valley senior post player Lucas Berens and Bulldog junior guard Gavin Reineke were honored on the Class 1A, Substate 8 team.
Harlan’s Mitch Osborn was recognized as the Class 3A, Substate 8 coach of the year, while that honor in Class 1A, Substate 8 was shared by Scott and John Ruden of Remsen-St. Mary’s.
Osborn guided Harlan to the state tournament.
Class 3A, Substate 8
Easton Darling, Winterset, Sr.; Ryan Blum, Glenwood, Jr.; Charlie Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig, Sr.; Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig, Sr.; Zach Carr, Glenwood, Sr.; Connor Bruck, Harlan, Sr.; Brance Baker, Creston, Sr. Coach: Mitch Osborn, Harlan
Class 1A, Substate 8
Spencer Schorg, Remsen-St. Mary’s, Sr.; Sam Rallis, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Jr.; Garrett Trapp, River Valley, Jr.; Ben Thelander, Lawton-Bronson, Sr.; Wyatt Pryor, Woodbine, Sr.; Lucas Berens, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Logan Fiege, West Monona, Sr.; Gavin Reineke, Boyer Valley, Jr. Coach: Scott and John Ruden, Remsen-St. Mary’s
