The Denison-Schleswig girls put together one of their most complete games of the season on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs rolled to a 58-26 nonconference victory over Kuemper Catholic at Denison.
The win was the fourth in five games for D-S, which improved to 7-4 overall heading into tonight’s (Friday) Hawkeye 10 Conference contest with Creston at Denison.
The lopsided victory also avenged a 56-50 H-10 loss to Kuemper Catholic back on December 6 at Carroll.
Adam Mich’s D-S club wasted little time setting the tone, as the Monarchs raced out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead and then outscored the Lady Knights 19-4 in the second en route to a lopsided 40-10 advantage at halftime.
That was the difference, as D-S held a slim 18-16 scoring advantage in the second half.
On the night, D-S was 11-of-29 from three-point range and 19-of-54 overall from the field for 35 percent.
Kuemper Catholic, meanwhile, was just 2-of-18 from behind the three-point arc and 11-of-56 overall from the floor for 20 percent.
The Monarchs, which were 9-of-10 at the free throw line, dominated the glass by a 45-23 margin.
The Lady Knights, which fell to 1-8 overall after the loss, went to the foul line only four times with two makes on the night.
The 11 three-pointers for D-S were just two shy of tying a school record for a single game.
Leading the way for D-S was senior guard Payton Goslar, who had herself quite a shooting night, especially from three-point territory.
Goslar, who entered the game with nine threes and 29 total points on the season, buried seven trifectas in 13 attempts and tallied a career-high 21 points for the Monarchs.
She drained four threes
in the first half alone for 12 points and was 7-of-15 overall from the field.
Goslar’s seven long-range bombs were just one shy of tying the school record for most three-pointers in a single game.
That record is eight shared by Molly Alesch in 2000 and Amy Larson in 2003.
In the loss to Kuemper at Carroll, Goslar was 0-of-3 from the field and did not score, so Tuesday’s performance was only fitting.
"We knew she had it in her. She had been hitting those shots all year in practice, so it was just a matter of time before she went off," commented Mich in reference to Goslar’s shooting exploits.
Paige Andersen added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Cambri Brodersen tossed in nine points with three assists and two steals.
Ellie Magnuson had six points, seven boards and four assists. Hannah Neemann also netted six points with nine boards for the winners.
"The loss to Kuemper Catholic in early December was a bad loss. We had one of our worst shooting nights and the girls were determined to not let that happen again," Mich said.
"I thought we came out right away and took it to them on both ends of the court. Offensively, we didn’t have our best shooting night from two-point range, but what a night from the outside," he added.
"We knew they (Kuemper) were going to try and take Neemann and Andersen away and that we needed some other girls to step and make plays."
"And Goslar was one of those girls who stepped up. It was fun to watch, because she took advantage of what was given her and she responded, as did some other girls," Mich said.
"Defensively, it was probably our best effort of the year. We played hard all night and didn’t give them a lot of good looks at the basket," the Monarch boss remarked.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game in double overtime, 52-51.
Hannah Slater led D-S with 15 points, adding five boards and three steals.
Priscilla Baca added 10 points, four boards and three steals.
Kira Langenfeld had nine points.
Cierra Kastner also had six points and four boards, while Olivia Gunderson finished with four points for the Monarchs, which improved to 3-6 overall.
Score by Quarters
Kuemper.............6 4 10 6 - 26
D-S....................21 19 13 5 - 58
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Payton Goslar 21; Paige Andersen 11; Cambri Brodersen 9; Ellie Magnuson 6; Hannah Neemann 6; Sophie Sonnichsen 2; Hannah Slater 2; Kira Langenfeld 1
Rebounds: Neemann 9; Magnuson 7; Andersen 6; Goslar 5; C. Kastner 4; Slater 4; Tia Petersen 4; Langenfeld 3; Sonnichsen 2; Brodersen 1
Assists: Magnuson 4; Brodersen 3; Andersen 3; Petersen 2; C. Kastner 1
Steals: Brodersen 2; Magnuson 1; Sonnichsen 1
Blocks: Neemann 3
Three-Pointers: Goslar 7; Magnuson 2; Brodersen 1; Andersen 1
