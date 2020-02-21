Nicole Hanson poured in a career-high 24 points and led three IKM-Manning girls in double figures, as the Wolves picked up a 66-53 victory over East Sac County in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal basketball game on Tuesday night at Manning.
The win was the ninth in 10 games for IKM-Manning, which will take a 17-5 overall record into tonight’s (Friday) regional semifinal contest versus Panorama (18-3) at Panora.
IKM-Manning and Panorama already met this season with the Wolves earning a 78-57 triumph over the Panthers back on December 7 at Manning.
Leading by only seven points at halftime at 30-23, IKM-Manning found breathing room in the third quarter, outscoring East Sac County 21-12 en route to taking a 51-35 lead into the fourth.
That was the difference, as ESC held a slim 18-15 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes.
The Raiders kept the game close by hitting 19-of-23 free throws. The Wolves were 19-of-34 at the foul line.
Hanson hit 6-of-11 three-point baskets and was 7-of-15 overall from the field, while sinking four free throws to account for her 24 points.
Lexi Branning recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to go with three steals before fouling out.
Bianca Cadwell just missed a double-double with 15 points and nine boards to go with five steals and three assists.
Emily Kerkhoff also had five points, five assists and three steals for the Wolves, which hit 7-of-21 three-point shots and finished 20-of-52 overall from the floor for 38 percent.
ESC turned the ball over 26 times with IKM-Manning committing 13 violations.
The Raiders had four girls reach double figures, led by Maty Quirk’s 14-point effort.
