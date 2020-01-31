A late third-quarter run propelled Harlan to a 54-48 nonconference victory over Denison-Schleswig in varsity boys’ basketball action on Tuesday night at Denison.
Derek Fink’s D-S club, which lost 68-60 in its conference matchup at Harlan back on December 13, fell to 9-5 overall on the season with Tuesday’s six-point setback.
D-S led 12-10 after one quarter and the two teams were tied at 27-27 at half.
Tied at 30-30 midway through the third, Harlan went on a 9-3 run the rest of the way to take a 39-33 lead into fourth quarter.
Harlan then was able to maintain its slim lead throughout the final eight minutes with buckets at critical times and converting free throws down the stretch.
The Cyclones were 8-of-16 at the foul line, including 7-of-14 in the second half.
Harlan bettered D-S from long range, as the Cyclones were 10-of-19 from behind the three-point arc and the Monarchs just 6-of-26.
On the night, D-S finished 18-of-49 overall from the floor for 36.7 percent.
D-S senior Charlie Wiebers led all scorers in the game with 19 points, including 15 in the second half alone after draining all three of his three-point baskets after halftime.
Goanar Biliew chipped in with a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards, but was limited to only two points in the second half.
Damien Magnuson hit two, three-point baskets in the first half and had 10 points on the night.
For Harlan, Connor Bruck led the Cyclones with 18 points, including 11 in the second half.
Michael Erlemeier also had 10 points. He was 4-of-7 at the free throw line in the second half.
"We struggled to knock down shots. When Harlan went zone, they really slowed us down offensively and we didn’t get as many good looks as we wanted," commented Fink.
"Harlan was the better team tonight and executed their game plan better than we did," added Fink, whose team turned the ball over only eight times.
Score by Quarters
Harlan.............10 17 12 15 - 54
D-S...................12 15 6 15 - 48
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 19; Goanar Biliew 12; Damien Magnuson 10; Jack Mendlik 3; Evan Turin 2; Austin Korner 2
Rebounds: Biliew 10; Magnuson 6; Wiebers 5; Mendlik 4; Bryce Fink 4; Korner 2; Turin 1
Assists: Magnuson 4; Wiebers 3; Mendlik 3; Fink 1; Biliew 1
Steals: Magnuson 1; Fink 1; Wiebers 1
Blocks: Biliew 3
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 3; Magnuson 2; Mendlik 1
