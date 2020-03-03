The 2019-20 All-Rolling Valley Conference basketball teams were released recently by league officials.
On the boys’ side, a total of four area athletes were honored on the top two teams.
RVC champion Boyer Valley had three boys recognized on the first team in seniors Lucas Berens and Dylan Berens and junior Gavin Reineke.
Lucas Berens earned a spot on the first team for the second year in a row, while Dylan Berens and Reineke moved up to the top team after being second-team selections a year ago.
Ar-We-Va sophomore Will Ragaller was honored on the second team.
Also on the boys’ side, West Harrison senior Nick Rife and Woodbine senior Wyatt Pryor both were honored on the first team after being second-team selections as juniors.
Ar-We-Va sophomore Cooper Kock was an honorable mention all-league pick.
Four area girls were honored on the top two teams announced.
Ar-We-Va junior Jadeyn Smith and Boyer Valley junior Katelyn Neilsen both were honored on the first team, while Ar-We-Va senior Leslie Luft and BV sophomore Leah Cooper earned spots on the second team.
Neilsen landed a position on the first team for the second consecutive year, while Smith inched up to the top team after being a second-team selection as a sophomore.
Glidden-Ralston senior Hannah Whitver earned a spot on the first team for the third year in a row.
Paton-Churdan junior Danielle Hoyle was recognized as a first-teamer for the second year in a row after being a second-team pick as a freshman.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton sophomore Macy
Emgarten earned a spot on the first unit for the second straight year, while CAM senior Sammi Jahde was placed on the first team after being a second-team choice as a junior.
Ar-We-Va juniors Sara Schurke and Hannah Kraus both were honorable mention all-league selections.
The All-RVC teams are below.
First Team Boys
Lucas Berens, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Dylan Berens, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Gavin Reineke, Boyer Valley, Jr.; Nate Hensley, CAM, Sr.; Creighton Nelson, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Soph.; Nick Rife, West Harrison, Sr.; Wyatt Pryor, Woodbine, Sr.
Second Team Boys
Connor McKee, CAM, Jr.; Jacob Holste, CAM, Sr.; Tyler Petersen, Exira/EH-K, Jr.; Dylan Hoefer, Soph., Woodbine, Soph.; Brigham Daniel, Glidden-Ralston, Jr.; Nathan Brant, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.; Kaleb Fisher, Paton-Churdan, Sr.; Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, Soph.
First Team Girls
Macy Emgarten, Exira/EH-K, Soph.; Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EH-K, Fr.; Sammi Jahde, CAM, Sr.; Zoey Baylor, CAM, Jr.; Katelyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley, Jr.; Danielle Hoyle, Jr., Paton-Churdan; Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.; Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va, Jr.
Second Team Girls
Ellie Schultes, Exia/EH-K, Sr.; Tatum Grubbs, Exira/EH-K, Jr.; Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley, Soph.; Tessa Steimel, Paton-Churdan, Jr.; Amanda Foster, Woodbine, Jr.; Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston, Jr.; Leslie Luft, Ar-We-Va, Sr.; Haley Koch, West Harrison, Jr.
