Longtime Ar-We-Va boys’ head basketball coach Tim Bell is being inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s (IHSAA) Basketball Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony will take place during halftime of the Class 4A state title game on Friday, March 13, at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.
Bell coached Ar-We-Va for 39 years and recorded a remarkable record of 537-302 with 28 winning seasons to his credit.
Bell’s Rocket teams claimed 12 conference championships and appeared in three substate finals in 2005, 2009 and 2014.
He was the substate coach of the year in 2005 when the Rockets went 24-1 overall during the 2004-05 season.
Bell’s first year on the court with Ar-We-Va was at the start of the 1977-78 season. He spent his entire coaching career as the Rockets’ head coach with 829 games under his belt.
Bell, at the time, was only the third coach in the history of boys basketball at Ar-We-Va.
Dennis Bradshaw was Ar-We-Va’s first head coach from 1966-76 with Terry Coleman directing the Rockets for one season before Bell took over the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.