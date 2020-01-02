The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers tallied 81 points and placed seventh as a team at the Tiger-Knight Invitational on Saturday at Carroll High School.
Westwood, Sloan went home as the team champion with 171.5 points on the day.
Manson-Northwest Webster was second to the Rebels with 166.5 points.
Highlighting the day’s results for D-S was freshman Jaxson Hildebrand, who pinned four of his opponents and won all five of his matches at 170 pounds en route to earning his first tournament championship.
Hildebrand pinned Carroll’s Cade Schable in 3:42, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson’s Cayden Rowell in 1:01, Ames’ Phillips Townsend in 3:51 and Westwood, Sloan’s Steve Heilman in 1:25.
He also earned a 13-6 decision over Deontez Williams of Pocahontas Area.
Max Rodriguez at 220 went 4-1 overall with four pins and took home second place and improve to 17-4 overall on the season.
Pins for Rodriguez were against Westwood’s Eddie Dundurand in 1:33, Pocahontas Area’s Drake Jones in 1:09, Manson-NW’s Trevor Candon in 1:03 and Carroll’s Tyson Bordenaro in 1:18.
His only loss was a tough 7-6 decision setback to Kyler Hall of Ames.
Fourth-place efforts went to Hugo Medina (2-3) at 120 and Leo Araujo (2-2) at 160.
Treyton Fender at 182 also went 2-2 in matches for fifth place overall.
Javier Gonzalez finished 1-3 overall at heavyweight for sixth place, while Kaiden Krajicek did not place after going 0-2 in matches at 106 for the Monarchs.
"Today was a phenomenal day of wrestling for the Monarchs. We took only seven guys to the tournament and we still were able to place seventh as a team," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"Hildebrand had a great day. He was in a round-robin bracket and was able to come away with his first tournament championship of his high school career," he added.
"Rodriguez was able to capture second and he wrestled great."
"The guys really stepped up today and utilized some of the things we discussed on Friday at practice. They took pride in how they wrestled today," Bradley stated.
"These seven boys understand that hard work will help them achieve their ultimate goals. We now head into the Christmas break and we definitely need some time off."
"We need to rest and refresh both our minds and bodies. The boys will have one week off before we start preparations for the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament and district tournament," Bradley said.
